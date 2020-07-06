Pendleton
May 24, 1922 — June 17, 2020
Nellie Hughes, 98, of Pendleton, passed away June 17, 2020, at McKay Creek Estates. She was born on May 24, 1922, in Wilton, Arkansas.
Nellie has lived in Pendleton since 1966. She was a line rip sawyer at Harris Pine Mills for 20 years. Nellie loved working in her yard, sewing and quilting, knitting, embroidery, cooking, anything to keep her hands busy.
Her husband of five years, Donald, passed in 2006. In 2008 she lost her eldest son, Elgin. Then in 2015 she lost her next son, Larry. She has numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. She loved her birth family as well as her extended family and friends equally.
At her request there will be no service. Good Shepard Hospice provided excellent care for mom, as did the entire staff of McKay Creek Estates.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
