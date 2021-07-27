Paterson, Washington
Oct. 10, 1953 - July 21, 2021
Nicholas Barry Broun, age 67, passed away peacefully in his home on July 21, 2021. He was born October 10, 1953, to Dr. James and Mrs. Evelyn Broun in Pendleton, Oregon. Nick went to Hermiston School District and attended Oregon State.
Nick was a Jack of all trades throughout his life, his most recent job being in Paterson at Sandpiper Farms. Nick would often be found at The Paterson Store visiting with the locals and could always be counted on to help a friend. He was well known for his quick wit, joking personality and booming laugh. When Nick laughed, one couldn’t help but join along.
Although Nick didn’t have any of his own children, he doted on his great-nieces and great-nephews, traveling great distances to celebrate Christmas and loving his role of the spoiling uncle. Nick became the honorary uncle of the Crow Family and never missed a football game or important event to show his support.
Nick is survived by his sister, Jacklyn Allington; and her four boys, Alex Wagenblast (Germany), Charles and Katheryn Wagenblast (VA), Seth and Claire Wagenblast (TX), and Max and Amanda Wagenblast (VA). As well as his nieces from his brother, Mike and Linda Broun (WA), Michelle and Cory Kiehn (WA), Tricia and Ping Lee (NJ), and Lisa and Jeff Pietz (WA). He was a favorite great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Nick is preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, Jack Jr. and Mike, and great-nieces, Kirah Brown and Rachel Lee.
A graveside service will be held at Heppner Masonic Cemetery on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 1 p.m.
