Hermiston
September 23, 1934 — May 16, 2019
Nicholas Lawrence “Nick” Demos of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 16, 2019, at the age of 84.
Nick was born on September 23, 1934, in Troy, New York, to parents Nicholas and Helen (Houghtling) Demas. He grew up in foster care in Sacramento, California, graduating from Christian Brothers High School in 1953. He received many accolades and was a tremendous athlete.
In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a member of Company G of the 11th Airborne Battle Group, 511th Parachute Infantry Division. Later Company B of the 2nd Airborne Battle Group 505th. Nick earned a National Defense Service Medal, a Parachutist Badge and was an expert rifleman. Nick took great pride in serving his country. Nick often spoke of his boxing days that began in Germany while serving in the Army. He found an immense passion for the sport and that continued even after returning back to the states, where he would compete for the Golden Gloves and win.
Also while stationed in Germany Nick met and married Theresa Wiedenmann. Upon Nick’s discharge from active duty, the couple moved to Sacramento, California, to raise their five daughters. The two were later divorced. Nick moved to Portland, Oregon, in the mid 1960s where he met Dianne Palmblad. The couple married on March 3, 1967, in Gresham, Oregon. In 1971 they decided to move to the east side of the state and call Hermiston home where they would raise their eight children together.
Nick was energetic and worked extremely hard. He held a variety of jobs including the dairy farm, the garbage company, his own lawn service, Simplot and Walmart Distribution Center. It was not uncommon to have more than one job at the same time. He retired from Simplot in 1995 but retirement didn’t last long, as he was part of the first group to be hired on at the Walmart Distribution Center when it opened in Hermiston in 1998. He later retired from there at the age of 76.
In his free time, Nick enjoyed riding horses, raising chickens and turkeys, skydiving, boxing and creating very large vegetable gardens. Nick also found great joy in the many years he coached his children in Little League baseball and softball.
Nick was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Dianne, in 2005; and his parents.
He is survived by his eight children, all of Hermiston: Albert, David, Bryon, SuAnne Fitzgerald (John), Kriss Dammeyer (Scott), Tony, Pamela Bartoschek (Aaron) and Vince; eight grandchildren of Hermiston: Nicholas, Zachary, Anne Marie, John Jr., ShyAnne, Makena, Kaiden and Wesley; five daughters of Germany: Mary Theresa, Barbara, Linda, Norma and Brenda; several grandchildren of Germany; and sister Helen Fittipaldi.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Homes and Vange John Memorial Hospice for their compassion and exceptional care. Memorial donations may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice education fund, or Made to Thrive (P.O. Box 684, Hermiston, OR 97838) in honor of Nick’s passion for sports.
Please share memories of Nick with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.