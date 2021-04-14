Heppner
February 27, 1934 — April 12, 2021
Noel Gay Harshman, 87, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
He was born on February 27, 1934, the son of Everette and Elma McDaniel Harshman at Hardman, Oregon, the oldest child and later joined by two younger sisters. Gay lived in the Hardman area until he turned 17.
He joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Texas. He was honorably discharged after serving four years and 27 days.
Gay moved to Alaska where he had several jobs with Alaskan Communication and commercial fishing. He had a plane while in Alaska that he used for transportation.
In 1973 he came home to Morrow County. He married Patty Mahon Eubanks in 1974 and they raised six children: Noel Jr., Everette, Randy, Lindy, Missy and Andy. Gay and Patty were married 47 years. They were self-employed for many years with the V and G Tavern in Lexington, H and P Café in Echo, and Ruggs Country Store. The couple were camp hosts for Cutsforth Park and Anson Wright Park. They started the Landing Restaurant at the OHV Park, at one time they had a Hamburger Wagon, and cooked at the Heppner Elks Lodge at one point. Harsh was the promoter and Patty was the plotter … and it worked.
Harsh loved the mountains, the Hardman house that he was born in, hunting, fishing, family, friends and life.
Survivors include his wife Patty; sons Noel Jr., Everette, Randy and Andy; daughters Lindy Erevia and Missy Cutsforth; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters Sandy Rill and Theresa Ward.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836 or to the Ione American Legion Post 95, P.O. Box 384, Ione, OR 97843.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
