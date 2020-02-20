Pendleton
July 26, 1941 — February 17, 2020
Nona Jeanette Jordan, 78, died February 17, 2020, in Pendleton. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on February 28, 2020, at Long Creek Cemetery.
She was born on July 26, 1941, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to John and Marguerite (Van Winkle) Jordan. She attended school in Weston, Oregon. When she was 17 years old, she moved to the Pendleton area. She worked as a caregiver for 25 years.
Nona was a member of the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, White Eagle Grange and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Hubbard of Pendleton; sons James Marsh of Pasco, Wash., and Ronald Marsh of Santa Rosa, Calif.; sisters Donna Neumann of Ukiah and Linda Kerr of Ukiah; brothers John Jordan Jr. of Minneapolis, Minn., Don Jordan of Redmond, Ore., and Mike Jordan of Terrebonne, Ore.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Duane (Joe) Teal.
Share online condolences at www.pioneerchapel.com
