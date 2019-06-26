La Grande
April 19, 1926 — June 24, 2019
Nora Nadine Stanhope, 93, passed away in La Grande, Oregon, on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a long life lived well.
Nadine was born on April 19, 1926, to her parents Vesper and Minnie Brumbach, in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where she spent her childhood. She graduated high school in Milton. She was the youngest child and was preceded in death by her brothers, Newton, Earl and Vernon, all of Milton-Freewater, and her sister, Marjorie of Emmett, Idaho.
Nadine met her future husband, Leonard Kenneth Stanhope, while in high school. Upon his return from service in WWII, they were married in Milton-Freewater on July 26, 1947. They moved to the Willamette Valley and both graduated from Pacific University, in Forrest Grove, Oregon.
Nadine taught school in Vernon, Oregon, while Ken completed his degree. After Ken's graduation they relocated to Pilot Rock, Oregon, to continue teaching. In 1957 they moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where she continued her teaching career until retirement in 1984.
Nadine and Ken raised their family, Steve born in 1951, Dan born in 1953, and Tempie born in 1958, in Pendleton, Oregon, teaching each to enjoy the wonders of the Pacific Northwest. Upon retirement from their careers in education, Nadine and Ken remained in Pendleton where they were long time parishioners of the Presbyterian Church. They purchased mountain property in Union County which became the focus of family gatherings and continuing adventures.
Nadine lost Ken in 1998, but is survived by her family: Steve and his wife Heather, their daughters Aerie Rogers and Tanager Stanhope; Dan and his wife Micki, their daughters Lindsay Ebersole and Courtney Paul; Tempie and her husband Steve Bartell, their son John and daughters Jennifer Bartell and Jane Bartell; and four great-grandchildren: Tyce, Delaney, Jerry and Katelyn.
