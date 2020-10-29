Springfield
October 23, 1919 — October 24, 2020
Norma A. Morehead, age 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Springfield, Oregon, her home since 2013. She was born to William G. Dzombar and Marie G. Agarand on Oct. 23, 1919, in Washburn, Bayfield County, Wisconsin.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1937 and was proud throughout her life that her older brother, Norman L. Dzombar, waited a year to graduate high school with her. When Norma’s mother married Nicholas Johnson in 1926, Norma assumed the Johnson surname.
Norma married Gordon Lee Morehead on April 21, 1940, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. They were married for 39 years and were blessed with four children: Thomas Lee Morehead, born in 1942, Diane Lynn Morehead, born in 1944, Michael Edward Morehead, born in 1947, and David Bert Morehead, born in 1950. Gordon and Norma lived in Manson, Washington, for a time and then settled in Pilot Rock, Oregon, in 1956.
Norma was a member of the Pilot Rock Senior Citizens Club, Oregon Trail Gem and Mineral Society in Pendleton, and attended Saint Helen’s Catholic Church in Pilot Rock.
Norma is survived by her three sons, Thomas Morehead, Albany, Oregon, Michael Morehead (Barbara), Pilot Rock, Oregon, and David Morehead (Laurie), Hammett, Idaho; daughter, Diane Porter, Pocatello, Idaho; brother, Anton “Tony Joe” Johnson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gordon, sister, DeLaine E. Palmer, and brothers, Norman L. Johnson, Glenn H. Dzombar, Nicholas A. Johnson and Robert Johnson.
Norma spent her time raising her children. Her talents were many. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress and quilter, loved collecting rocks, gardening and making cookies and jam. She is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express our thanks to Elder Health & Living Memory Village and Cascade Hospice for their wonderful help and care.
Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton, Oregon.
