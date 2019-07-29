Vancouver, Wash.
December 12, 1932 — July 22, 2019
Norma Lucille Mulligan passed away in Vancouver, Washington, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born December 12, 1932, to Charles and Margaret Payne in Oak Grove, County of West Carrol Parish, Louisiana.
Norma graduated from Union High School, Union, Oregon, in 1951 and began a career in various administrative positions in La Grande, Oregon. Later she moved to Pendleton, Oregon, and worked as the tax assessor for the county of Umatilla County in Pendleton for several years.
She married John Mulligan October 25, 1966, in Pendleton. They enjoyed making trips to the Oregon coast and traveling to Europe. After Norma and John retired, they moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be near Norma’s son Steven Hunt and his wife Donna Hunt. They continued to travel the Northwest.
When John became ill in 2013, they sold their home and moved into Cascade Inn Assisted Living, where Norma lived until the day she passed away. She was involved in the activities there and could be seen walking through the halls teasing other residents and the staff throughout the day.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret “Bertie” Payne, her brothers Charles and Odie, and her son Steven.
Norma is survived by her nephews Jeff Payne, Scott Payne and Corey Payne, and niece Gayle Agelink.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5 at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.