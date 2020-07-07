Pendleton
November 28, 1940 — June 29, 2020
Norman Eugene Gall, age 79, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 29, 2020. Norm, a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born in Lake City, Iowa, on November 28, 1940, to Rev. Alwin and Ida (Wipfli) Gall.
With his family, he lived in Carnarvon, Iowa, and Emery, South Dakota, where his father was called to minister. In 1945, they embarked on a five-year adventure to Hydaburg, Alaska. The family then moved to Bickleton, Washington, where Norm graduated from high school in 1958. As a youth, he played basketball and American Legion baseball.
A year later, he met Sandra L. Dirks in Aberdeen, Idaho, where her father served on the pastor seeking committee for the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church. They married on August 7, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. Norm attended Idaho State University and graduated with a business degree in 1965.
He worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. as an accountant and was transferred to California in 1967. He resided in Downey, California, for 39 years with his family. During those years, he also worked for Pirelli Tire Co. and retired from Kirkwood DynaElectric Co. as an accountant in 2006. He and Sandy then moved to Pendleton, Oregon, to enjoy their retirement on their “farm” and to leave the hustle and bustle of the city.
Norm took great pride in his family and taking care of his little “farm.” He enjoyed fishing, doing his farm chores, taking his early morning walks, and having his family visit. During his years in Downey, he coached his children’s sports teams, was the treasurer for the Downey Junior Athletic Association for many years, and officiated youth basketball and baseball games until his knees gave out. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Downey for 30+ years. In Pendleton, he was a board member for the Westminster Woods commission with the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church. He was also a Yankees fan, and had a memorable time in his life when he attended a Yankees games in New York with his daughter, Jennifer, and got upgraded to special center-field seats. He enjoyed playing Hearts on his computer, playing cribbage with his kids and grandkids, reading John Grisham novels, tending to the aquarium in his “man cave,” and Facetiming and visiting with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Gall; his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Sharon Gall of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; his daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Matthew Bean of Murrieta, California; his son Gary Gall of Eastvale, California; his daughter Jennifer Gall of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Jaclyn (Jacob) Manlapaz, Garrett Gall, Alyson Bean, Kaiden Bean and Jacob Gall; his great-grandchildren Ryder and Emery Manlapaz; and his fur-grandchildren Winston, Sadie, and Bronx. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Terry (Paula) Dirks of Pendleton, Oregon, sister-in-law Barbara (Leland) Sanderson of Sun City, Arizona, sister-in-law Nona Gall of Prosser, Washington, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Alwin and Ida Gall, and his brothers Martin Gall, Bernard Gall, and Charles Gall.
