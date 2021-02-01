Pendleton
September 14, 1929 — January 26, 2021
Norvel ”Glen” Shelton, 91, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on January 26, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital. His sons were by his side. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, Oregon.
Glen was born September 14, 1929, in Sweden, Missouri, the son of James A. (Drew) and Nellie (Medlock) Shelton. He was one of five children raised in the Shelton family.
Glen joined the U.S. Army on February 20, 1951, and received an honorable discharge on February 26, 1953, with the rank of corporal. He served in the Korean War.
He worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation most of his adult life. At the time of has retirement he was sign foreman in Pendleton, Oregon.
Glen’s passion was travel and camping. He saw most of the U.S. and Canada by motorcycle before settling in to travel by motorhome, which expanded his travels into Mexico. He spent his winters in Arizona and was an avid off-roader. He was past Master of the Golden Chain and a life member of Vale Lodge #142. He also loved golfing for many years.
Glen Shelton was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernie and Lowell Shelton, and sister Freda (Sizemore) Shelton.
He is survived by his wife Norma ”Sue” Shelton; sons Kelly Shelton and Kelvin Shelton; daughter-in-law Radha Shelton; sister Avis Dowers; grandchildren Ian, Aaron and Anika Shelton; great-grandchildren Sam and Bailey Shelton; and his beloved dog Pepper.
Many thanks to the friends that were with Glen as he moved on in years and will continue to keep his memory alive.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
