Pendleton
January 21, 1929 - December 15, 2020
Nyla Macomber, a longtime resident of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 15 from congestive heart failure. She was 91.
Nyla was born at her home in Hazelton, North Dakota, on Jan. 21, 1929, to Wesley and Ethel Chandler. When she was six, her family moved to Idaho. She grew up on a farm in Potlatch, Idaho, with five other siblings and her mom and dad. Her never ending love of animals, particularly horses, began there.
Nyla married Dan Macomber and they moved to Pendleton in 1946. They had three children together, Jeanne, Kerry and Connie. Nyla and Dan owned Eastern Oregon Construction Company until 1985. Dan and Nyla played golf for many years. She won numerous awards, including being club champion one year at Pendleton Country Club.
Nyla returned to her love of horses after Dan passed away. She bought and trained her horses to trail ride in the mountains, as well as to round up cattle for ranch friends. Nyla and her friends were even featured on an Oregon Field Guide episode for the work they did rounding up cattle from forest allotments. Nyla was also a helper in the Westward Ho! Parade for 22 years. She rode in the annual Wagon Train, as well.
During her last months of life, many of her horseback riding friends came to visit her, reminding all of us of the fun they had and what a strong, independent woman Nyla was. Nyla is survived by her two daughters, Jeanne Butcher (Paul), Connie Macomber (Ron Fonger); stepson, Dan Macomber; daughter-in-law, Gayla Macomber; grandchild, Lexy Hubberts (Dave); great-grandchildren, Ryan and Natalie; her sister, Marlene West; her nephew, Dan Macomber (Sandy) from Pendleton, and other numerous nieces and nephews.
Nyla is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her son, Kerry; her brothers, Lynn, Lawrence, Melvin, Alden; and her sister, Elsie.
With current COVID restrictions and out of safety and concern for everyone, we will be having a celebration of life in the summer for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Walla Walla Hospice, Their guidance, teamwork, caring and comfort were lifelines for us during Nyla’s illness. Share online condolences and memories of Nyla at www.pioneerchapel.com.
