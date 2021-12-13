Olive Elizabeth Clark, 97, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Oregon. At her request no funeral service will be held. Disposition was by cremation. A memorial service will be held later at Ninilchik, Alaska.
Mrs. Clark was born on Nov. 23, 1923, at Bradleyville, Missouri, to Benjamin Franklin James and Etta Selvidge. She came to Hermiston in 1965. She was the owner of Suburban Carpet before she retired.
After retirement she made several fishing trips to Alaska with her husband, George Clark. She was an avid Seahawks fan. She made the best lemon meringue and rhubarb pies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Geroge Ransom Clark; and a son, Larry.
Survivors include her daughter, Adele Phillips of Silverton; her sons, David of Pilot Rock; Jon of Anchorage, Alaska; and Kevin of Bellingham, Washington; and 11 grandchildren.
Wherity Family Funerals & Cremations of Beaverton is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.