Ordway Archibald Lipscomb, 61, died Oct. 7, 2021, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 30, 2021, at the Roy Raley Room at the Round-Up Grounds in Pendleton 2-6 p.m.
Ordway was born Feb. 4, 1960, the son of Edward and Alma Lipscomb. He was the middle child of five, two sisters and two brothers. He was a graduate of Pendleton High School in 1978, where he played football and earned himself a spot in the Pendleton Linebacker Hall of Fame. Ordway was always a hard worker, having a few laboring jobs, working with cars, and being one of the best plumbers and handymen in town.
He was a friend to many, always someone you could call when you needed help. Whether it was a driving buddy down to Los Angeles, a babysitter, a mechanic, or just someone to talk to, Ord was that guy. He was always himself in a way that inspired others. No matter where he was he always managed to find a friend, and stop and talk for an hour or two.
Ordway was a loving and devoted father to his kids, Marcus (36), Zachary (26), and Cydney (24) and grandfather to Deacon (4) and Maya (2). He shared his love of cars with his two sons, teaching both of them how to rebuild any car on their own. Taking his daughter go karting every year she asked for her birthday, and helping on her dance team. Being “Papa” to his young grandchildren was one of his favorite things in his last years. They were all the light of his life and he loved them dearly.
Loved by so many that saw him as family and took him in as so. Ord loved spending time with those close to him, family and friends, he always knew there would be a meal ready for him at whichever friend's house he was at that night.
Ordway is survived by his children, Marcus Buckley, Zachary Lipscomb and Cydney Lipscomb; his two sisters, Tracy and Sharon Lipscomb; and brother, Claude Lipscomb; and his two grandchildren, Deacon and Maya.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, older brother, a nephew, Nicholas; and close family friends.
He will be missed dearly, Rest in Paradise, Ord.
