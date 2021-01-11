Salt Lake City, Utah
January 4, 1963 — January 5, 2021
Our beloved father, brother and grandfather Orlando Gomez passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the age of 58 surrounded by his family in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Orlando was born on January 4, 1963, to Frank and Bertha in Pasco, Washington. After graduating from Hermiston High School in 1981, he went on to study business administration at Oregon State University.
After graduation, Orlando started a long career with the U.S. Forest Service. This career led him to multiple locations throughout Oregon and Utah. Orlando was full of life with so much intellect, selflessness, grit, a heart of pure gold, a caring for others, kindness, humility, and love for his family and friends. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was beyond proud of his boys Nathan, Andrew and Brandon, and always did his best to support them.
Orlando was also a passionate pool player and could often be found playing pickup games and competing when he wasn’t at home. Anytime he was at home he enjoyed sitting in his recliner and watching any outdoor show on Discovery or the National Geographic Channel, as well as any car shows, such as "Fast N’ Loud" or "Counting Cars." If he was not sitting in his recliner enjoying his shows he enjoyed working on at home projects or fixing up any vehicle he could get his hands on. Anyone who knew Orlando knew that he was the most loving father and friend anybody could ask for.
He is survived by his children Nathan and wife Nora, Andrew and Brandon; his siblings Gloria, Frank (Jr.), Johanna, Victor, Priscilla and Elizabeth (Lisa); and his granddaughter Hadley Drew Gomez. Orlando was predeceased by his parents, Francisco (Frank) and Bertha Gomez, and also his brother Rene.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon.
The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to 139E Utopia Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84115.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
