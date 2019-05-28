Pilot Rock
December 17, 1927 — May 24, 2019
Oromel Raymond “Buster” Gammond, 91, died May 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 17, 1927, in Leavenworth, Washington, to William and LuVern (Montgomery) Gammond. He attended school in Pilot Rock. In 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in Okinawa, Japan, during WWII and also served on a ship off North Korea.
He married Geraldine Morford on September 17, 1951, in Walla Walla, Washington.
After returning home from the Navy, he started working in the logging industry and later owned his own truck. After retiring from logging, he went to work for Jim Hatley Construction repairing trucks.
Buster liked to fish and hunt but his greatest joy was his family. Above all, he was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all his heart.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Geraldine; daughters Gina and Bobbie; sister Valetta Davis; brothers Melvin and Paul; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Gammond.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A potluck will follow at the Life Church in Pilot Rock. Feel free to bring a favorite dish.
Memorial contributions can be made the American Cancer Society or the Pilot Rock Food Pantry in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.