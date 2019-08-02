Milton-Freewater
February 21, 1935 — June 28, 2019
P.L. “Bud” Randall, 84, of Milton-Freewater, died Sunday, June 28, 2019, of heart failure at Providence St. Mary Hospital.
Bud was born to Thomas and Nina Randall on February 21, 1935, in Gentry, Arkansas. He graduated from high school in Homer, Alaska, and attended Walla Walla College before serving in the Korean War.
Bud met Florence McGuire in Pendleton, Oregon and had been married 50 years at the time of her passing. In 2012, he married Shirley Zimmerman, and they lived happily together in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, until his death.
Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley Randall, and two sisters, Cecil Reeves and Donna Krenzler, as well as children Randy and Rhonda Randall, Jeff and Amanda Randall, Kelly Miller, and Kandy Miller. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive him.
Bud treasured time spent with his loved ones and will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery on August 9 at 10 a.m. in Pendleton, Oregon.
