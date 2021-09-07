Pamela Ronelle Hays passed away on August 27, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla Washington. Pamela was 51 years old. Pamela was born on April 9, 1970 to Ron & Karen Hayes in Portland, Oregon.
Pamela, “Pam,” was raised and attended schools in Milton-Freewater. While attending McLoughlin High she started dating Scott Hays in 1986 and they were married on June 9, 1990. Pamela attended Walla Walla Community College and worked as a legal secretary for some years. She worked for the Credit Bureau for 27 years and was currently the court clerk for the City of Milton-Freewater. In January of 2002 Pam and Scott were blessed with twins, Cassidy and Cody.
As a family, Pam loved to spend time in the mountains; camping, hunting, fishing, or just going for drives in the mountains. Pam had a contagious laugh and a smile that melted hearts.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Scott; daughter, Cassidy, and son, Cody, at their home in Milton-Freewater; parents, Ron & Karen Hayes; brothers, Mike (Steph) Hayes & Jeff (Barbara) Hayes; mother-in-law, Billie Luke; father-in-law, Pat Hays; grandmother, Donna Carlson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Julie Hetterley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Pam is preceded in death by two daughters, Alexis and Kaitlynn.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater. There will be a gathering after the service at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater. Please bring your own chairs. Memorial contributions in memory of Pam can be made to the Providence St. Mary Cancer Center (Special Needs) in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt special thank you to all of the staff at Providence St. Mary Hospital for all they did for Pam.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.