Pilot Rock
November 26, 1966 — May 25, 2020
Patty Ann (Great Aunt Patty) Lambert, 53, passed away peacefully in her Pilot Rock home on May 25, 2020. She was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. Patty was born November 26, 1966, in Boise, Idaho, to Betty Jean and Daniel Eugene Lambert.
Patty will be remembered by all who met her. She had a contagious smile, wonderful laugh, great sense of humor and the kindest, hugest, loving heart. Patty has always been a devoted caregiver of the young and old. She has helped raise many generations of children throughout her years.
Patty was preceded in death by husband Saul Helms; parents Betty and Dan Lambert; siblings Carolyn Helms and Jerry Lambert; and grandson Tobias Helms. She is survived by her children Solomon Helms, Nicholl Helms-Hill, Trevon and Davion Smith; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; and siblings Mary Peterson, Jean Reed, Penny Whitehall, Roxann Stout, John Lambert, Kathy Lambert, Treassa Tennison and Willy Jean Tennison.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.