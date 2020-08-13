Walla Walla, Washington
March 24, 1927 — August 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Porter Lee, 93, of Walla Walla, Washington, died August 11, 2020, at her home, with her grandson John and son David present at her side.
Mrs. Lee was born March 24, 1927, in College Place, Washington, to Rega Dale Porter Sr. and Vivian Elizabeth Brinker Porter. She attended Freewater Grade School and was a member of McLoughlin Union High School Class of 1945 in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. She also graduated from the University of Oregon in Eugene with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949.
On September 4, 1949, she married John E. Lee at the Federated Church in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Both she and her husband lived and worked in the North Richland area of Washington, and later they moved and farmed for two years out of Wilbur, Washington. In 1957 they returned to the Lee Homestead on Dry Creek, living and farming there until moving to the Umapine area in 1967. They lived and farmed there until 1996, at which time they moved to the house they designed and built in Walla Walla, Washington.
Patricia enjoyed raising her children "on the farm." She enjoyed working with young people, including her daughter's Campfire Group from second grade through high school, her son's Cub and Boy Scout troops, and for 18 years she was either the associate mother advisor or mother advisor to the Milton-Freewater chapter of Rainbow Girls, in which both her daughters participated. Later in her life she enjoyed working with her daughter Susan in the special education classroom as a para-educator at Freewater Grade School, and she continued that line of work when her special students advanced to McLoughlin Union High School.
Pat also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, especially when her health allowed her to travel, with many summer trips to Sun River, Oregon, for extended family reunions, weddings and graduations. She was an avid reader and letter writer, enjoying her Bible study, and she was a talented musician, artist and poet. She was a 25-year member of Milton-Freewater's Eastern Star chapter, assisted for many years with the Milton-Freewater VFW Legion and was an elder at Grace Presbyterian Church until her health did not allow her to continue driving.
Patricia is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister-in-Law Joann (Jodi) Porter and her children and families. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Lee, and brother R. Dale Porter Jr.
Pat will be interred beside her beloved husband John in the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, and a celebration of Her life will be held at a future time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Hospice in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.