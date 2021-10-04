Patricia Dale Turk, 76, died unexpectedly in her home Sept. 30, 2021, and went to be with our Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dave Turk; her step-son, James Turk (Nicole), both of Pendleton; her step-daughter, Teresa Swiger (Kevin) of Milton-Freewater; her brother, Kalin Shockey (Loretta); and her sister, Cheryl Pollock, both of Eltopia, Washington.
Pat was recently retired from Byrnes Oil as accounts receivable and thoroughly loved following fellow travelers online, and traveling in their motorhome every opportunity she could with her husband, Dave.
Pat was a devoted Christian and member of Pendleton Baptist Church.
Pat was a 1963 graduate of Connell High School in Washington. She went on to attend Columbia Basin College and then transferred to Central Washington University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Spanish and minoring in English. She was a school teacher early on in her career.
Pat loved her family very much. She was a selfless mom, a devoted wife, a beloved sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She loved skiing and the outdoors, arts, crafts, sewing and music. She sang in her church choir, and especially enjoyed taking her paintbrush to a canvas.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Olen Shockey.
A memorial service will be held at Pendleton Baptist Church in Pendleton, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Reception services in a potluck style will be held afterward in the basement of the church. She will be laid to rest at the City View Cemetery in Pasco.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to pioneerchapel.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.