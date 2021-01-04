Maple Valley, Washington
February 5, 1922 — December 29, 2020
Patricia Karr passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 29, 2020, at nearly 99 years old. Patricia was born in Milton, Oregon, on Feb. 5, 1922, to Leta Lorraine Cockburn (Van Slyke) and Victor Marfield Cockburn. Victor was serving as postmaster at the time. The family moved up the Walla Walla River when she was 4 years old. Pat and her sister Lela Heller (Cockburn) attended schools in the area as children. Pat spent all four years at McLoughlin High (Mac-Hi) School and graduated in 1940.
She went on to attend beauty school after graduation and met her husband, Floyd, later that same year. They married on April 4, 1942. After marrying they moved to Portland, where he had found work in the shipyards. Their only child, Vicki, was born in February of 1943, the same year Floyd entered the service. Pat and Vicki moved back to Milton-Freewater around the same time.
Four years later, after Floyd returned from the service, they purchased their first house in Milton-Freewater. He went to work in the Ford garage until Scarff Motors in Auburn called him to run their parts department and they moved to Auburn, Washington, in 1948. Both Floyd and Pat worked steadily for decades at the Rohr Aircraft parts plant in Auburn, Washington, until Floyd’s retirement in the early 1980s. They were active in their community and Pat was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
With retirement they started spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona, returning to Auburn to spend time with Vicki and her family in the summers. Pat and Floyd enjoyed their travels and spending time with family and friends. They loved to play cards, dance and entertain. They returned to Milton-Freewater later in their life before moving together to Wheatland Village in Walla Walla, Washington, in 2008. Floyd passed away in 2012 and Pat moved to Maple Valley, Washington, to be closer to Vicki, her husband Erik Martinson, adult grandchildren Derik and Shawn Martinson and new great-granddaughters Bridget and Tatum Martinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Karr, and both Vicki and Erik Martinson.
There will be a small graveside observance for close family and friends of Pat on Friday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. There is a maximum capacity for the service due to COVID restrictions; please come with a face covering and practice social distancing outdoors.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/158250/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=shcmain&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=shc-hospital&utm_campaign=give&c_src=shc&c_src2=spokane.
Remembrance Padlet: Due to the pandemic, coming together to remember Pat Karr is very difficult. In an effort to promote safety for everyone and still honor her impact on so many lives, we are asking you to use the website Padlet (https://padlet.com/smartins4/c4al60n6r3mnfb0) to share photos, stories, or videos of your interactions with her. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.