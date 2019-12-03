Patricia F. “Pat” Brown of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 16, 1942, in Ava, Missouri, to parents George and Rachel Privett Rowe. She died on November 27, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 77 years.
Pat was raised and attended school in Ordnance before graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1960. She was united in marriage to Norman “Norm” Brown on January 24, 1967, in Lewiston, Idaho. They made their home in Hermiston.
While for the majority of her life she was a stay at home mom, raising their five children, she also served in the cafeteria for the Hermiston School District.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, singing, puzzles and sewing. Pat's joy was her family and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members. One of the ways that she expressed her love was through cooking, and if you were fortunate enough to be in her family or circle of friends you were always well fed.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Norm Brown, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Roger Brown and wife Tina, Jeremiah Brown, and Joshua Brown and wife Heather, and daughters Dawna Martin and husband Todd, and Robin Surber and husband Dug, all of Hermiston, Ore.; sister Vickie Clark, La Grande, Ore.; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents.
A private burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Pat with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.