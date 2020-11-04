Pilot Rock
September 17, 1935 — November 28, 2019
Patricia Lee “Pati” Johnson, 84, of Pilot Rock, died at home on November 28, 2019. She was born September 17, 1935, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Floyd N. “Spin” and Beatrice E. (Barrett) Brown. She graduated from Nyssa High School. In 1956, she moved to Cedar Street in Pilot Rock where she lived and raised her family.
In 1954, she married Glenn Johnson. She owned and operated a tavern on Main Street for several years in the 1970s and later bartended at the Round Up Room.
She was on a bowling league and loved the ladies she bowled with. She also enjoyed working in her yard and going camping in her little camper with friends on weekends. Ritter Hot Springs was a favorite place of hers. She and Papa would load the grandkids up in the motor home and down Highway 395 they would go. This always included a stop at the Dale Store for ice cream. Her last trip to Ritter was last year. She was a trooper. Above all, her greatest passion was her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Tonya “Toni” Johnson; son and daughter-in-law Gerald “Jerry” and Danay Johnson; grandchildren Tyler Johnson, Joel Johnson, Callie Johnson Moss, Piper Torgeson and Shelby Torgeson; great-grandchildren Dylan Moss, Owen Moss, Abigail Johnson, Trent Johnson, Harper Johnson and Hendrix Johnson; and her brother, Bill Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; sister-in-law Jean Brown; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Pilot Rock Life Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. A potluck will follow at the church.
