Hermiston
August 8, 1951 — June 12, 2021
Our warrior, our angel, Patricia Lynn Maddox, or “Mamma” as she loved to be called by her children, “Grammy” as she was known to her beautiful grandchildren and “Lynn” as she was known to everyone else whom she so openly and gracefully acknowledged her presence with, departed her loving family and friends peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones in her sleep on June 12, 2021, after a long courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer that only a true born warrior could fight.
Lynn was born in Ashland, Oregon, on August 8, 1951, to parents Merlin and Maxine Nielsen.
Lynn was mother to Mickey Maddox and Jason Maddox. Lynn raised and devoted her love and integrity to her family in Irrigon and Umatilla, Oregon, with her devoted, loving and caring husband of 48 years, Keith Maddox.
As a proud owner of The Spud Cellar Tavern in Boardman from 1996 to 2008, Lynn touched the hearts and bellies of the well-known locals and travelers just passing through. Her contagious laughter and charismatic personality warmed the hearts of all of those who crossed her path. Lynn was also very well known for her time spent as an HR manger for the Walmart Corporation, as well as her time spent at the Red Lion as food and beverage director, and doing what she loved as an interior decorator and helping others through Home Interiors.
Lynn was preceded in death by father Merlin Nielsen, mother Maxine Reeves and dad Bennie Reeves, along with her brother Wayne.
Lynn is survived by her beloved husband Keith Maddox and her two compassionate boys, Mickey and his wife Tiara Maddox and Jason Maddox; Lynn’s cute, adorable and smart puppy Franklin; and Lynn’s grandchildren Dustin, Daisy, Jaiden, Trevor and Kara. We cannot forget to mention her one and only great-grandchild Makiah, Lynn’s three sisters Carmen, Leslie and Carline, and her stepbrother Marlin. There is one more addition to the family that everyone couldn’t do without, and that is Lynn’s best friend and soul sister, Linda Oren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery Veteran’s Shelter, 1400 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital in the name and memory of Patricia Lynn Maddox.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
