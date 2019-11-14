Pendleton
November 22, 1930 — November 11, 2019
Patricia (Pat) Baird was born November 22, 1930, in Colfax, Washington, to Hugh and Eva Wheeler. The family moved to Tacoma, Washington, where they lived for most of her childhood, and she graduated high school there. Pat then continued on with her higher education at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma to pursue her nursing degree and graduated as a registered nurse.
Pat spent the majority of her nursing career as a surgery nurse and surgery supervisor at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, and retired in 1992 with 40 years of service.
Pat married Marvin M. Baird on April 25, 1953. These lovebirds met at a roller skating rink in Tacoma, Washington, while he was in the Navy and she was in nursing school. Marvin passed away in January of 1976, and Pat stayed in the family home where she passed away after more than 60 years in the Pendleton community.
Pat enjoyed being active in community and philanthropic organizations and her church. She was a past president of Pioneer Ladies, Beta Sigma Phi 1960-2016, Red Hat Ladies Society, TOPS treasurer for nine years, alumna of Tacoma Nursing Association, and Christian Woman’s Fellowship. She also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, watching her grandkids play sports, and traveling.
Pat is survived by her four children: Cathy Case (Russ), Hermiston, Ore., Patti Sager (Randy), Lake Stevens, Wash., David Baird (Shirley), Pendleton, Ore., and Marvin Baird (Cammie), Spokane, Wash. She treasured her family, especially her 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Her greatest award is for being the most loving mother and grandmother. She always had a kind word and beautiful smile to share with anyone who came in contact with her.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three brothers Richard, Robert and Mike Wheeler.
Graveside service of her cremated remains will be announced in the spring. Even at the end she was thinking about everyone getting too cold to be outside for a winter burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, Pendleton, Oregon, in care of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton in Pat’s honor.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Please take a moment to sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
