Anchorage, Alaska
March 10, 1937 — February 26, 2021
Pat was born and raised in the Los Angeles, California, area. She married the love of her life, Kenneth (Gene) Eugene Easton, on April 24, 1955. Pat and Gene bought a home in Garden Grove, California, where they were active with the Garden Grove West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
It was there that they began to raise their first four children, David, Ken Jr., Mike and Becky, along with a menagerie of dogs, cats and birds. Pat’s heart and door were always open to her children’s friends, who were included in the family’s many outings and activities.
In August of 1972, the family relocated to North Pole, Alaska, where they continued to be active as Jehovah’s Witnesses in the North Pole Congregation. Pat continued to open her heart and door to her children’s friends and a variety of pets. After a few years, their family was completed with the addition of Shawn.
Pat’s love of children moved her to become a classroom aide for children with special needs. Pat continued this career when she and Gene moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, in the mid 1990s. In Forest Grove, Pat and Gene made many friends in the Forest Grove Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In December of 2019, Pat returned to Alaska to be near her sons, David and Mike. In Anchorage, she added to her circle of friends at the Anchorage South Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Gene, and her sons Ken Jr. and Shawn. Pat is survived by her sons David and Mike; her daughter Becky; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family appreciates the support of Alzheimer’s Resource Center of Alaska, HomeWell Care Services, Providence Horizon House, and Providence Hospice.
A memorial for Pat will be held on Zoom on March 13 at 2 p.m. Alaska Standard Time. Please contact 907-231-2557 for Zoom meeting information.
