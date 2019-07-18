Hillsboro
January 3, 1933 — July 16, 2019
Patricia “Pat” (Tillotson) Davio, former Hermiston, Oregon, resident, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, in Hillsboro, Oregon, at the age of 86 years.
She was born on January 3, 1933, in Venango, Pennsylvania. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
Pat is survived by her children: Jinger (Francisco) Valenzuela of Glendale, Calif., Dolly (Mike) Daniels of Pasco, Wash., and David (Sheila) Brooks of Hillsboro, Ore.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Steve and great-granddaughter Rebecca.
Pat served her country with distinction and loyalty as a United States Marine and carried that honor throughout her life. She instilled her love of country and family in her children. Her family was always her number one priority and she loved the time that was spent with them.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Wounded Warriors Project or your local ASPCA.
Please share memories of Pat with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.