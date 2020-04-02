Pilot Rock
October 25, 1931 — March 29, 2020
Patrick Hugh Doherty, born Pilot Rock, Oregon, to Joseph and Fannie (McCauley) Doherty, attended both a lonely one-room schoolhouse, and St. Josephs Academy in Pendleton, Oregon.
A life spent in the arduous toil of working with his hands was tempered by his love of dancing the night away with Carol as a lifetime member of Pendleton's Elks lodge in its bygone era. Long days and oft times short nights always gave way to this shepherd’s devotion to God as he led the choir at St. Helens Catholic parish. The windswept Gurdane country that he so loved was gently fashioned into a mosaic of springs, tree plantings, protective fencing, hearty grasslands and a living landscape that led him to receive Umatilla County's Conservation Farmer of the Year. His devotion to the land, flock and family lives on in the work ethic of his family.
As he worked, the air around him was forever filled with song. When he suited up for town it was to attend a wedding or funeral and bring the assembled to tears with his rendition of "The Wedding Song" or "How Great Thou Art." We will forever miss that sound and yet hear it, in the breeze. He desired little, the satisfaction of a job well done, a song, some Irish spirit and pride in his family led him to fulfillment.
Patrick is survived by his children and their respective spouses: Carolyn "Andy" Sells, Catherine Doherty, Delores and Bill McLaren, Patrick "Packy" and Helen Doherty, John Doherty, Raymond and Teri Doherty, James and Kelly Doherty, Jeanne and Glenn Scott, Karen Liebschwager, and his siblings: Nancy, Johnny, Michael and Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Fannie, his wife Carol, granddaughter Riley Doherty, great-grandson Evan William, brothers Joseph and Jerry, and sisters Eileen and Peggy.
A private burial service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Vinson Cemetery. On Friday, April 3, 2020, at 7 p.m., a private rosary service is scheduled at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel. The family requests that everyone joins them in your home to recite the rosary at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Pallbearers: Bill Murphy, Shawn McLaughlin, Conner McLaren, Patrick Kelly Doherty, Keefe Doherty, James P. Doherty, Bryce Doherty, Richard Scott and Cody Liebschwager. Honorary Pallbearers: Johnny Doherty, Michael Doherty, Leo Doherty, Edward Doherty, Glenn Scott, Bill McLaren and Joe Pedro. Interment Flag Ceremony/Dressing of the Coffin: Erin McLaughlin, Kristofer Belshaw, Amanda Doherty and Caren McLaren.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. To make a memorial donation in Patrick’s memory, send to either St. Helen’s Catholic Church or Pendleton Heritage Museum. Donations can also be sent through Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
