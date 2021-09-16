Patsy Ann Moore of Hermiston was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of JC and Virginia (Smith) Davis. She passed away in Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 70.
As a child, she moved with her family to Stockton, California. She grew up, attended school and graduated from high school in Stockton. She married Gary Moore in Stockton on January 20, 1967. The couple moved from California to Hermiston in 2015 to be closer to their family.
Patsy enjoyed working with ceramics and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary; son, Tom and daughter-in-law, Eilleen Moore; sister, Judy Lee; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Belinda Moore; and a granddaughter, Tessa Moore
A private family celebration of life will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.