Patsy Marie “Pat” Vincent, 84, died Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Ukiah. She was born March 15, 1937, in John Day to Donald Alexander and Ida Cora “Ullman” Sheff.
Patsy moved with her family to Ukiah in 1941. In 1955, she graduated from Ukiah High School and then on Aug. 14 she married James Douglas “Doug” Vincent. In 1964, they packed their five little children into a school bus they had converted into a camper and drove to Alaska. They lived for a while in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Valdez, Alaska, and then settled in Alaska Village for several happy years. After Doug sustained a permanently disabling injury and their son, Douglas, died, they packed up and returned to Oregon in 1975.
Over the years, Pat and Doug worked side-by-side (and with some of their children) as they owned and operated several small businesses. They owned a truck repair shop. They rebuilt wrecked trucks and custom built water tank trucks, with Pat climbing inside and welding them from the inside while Doug welded from the outside. Pat created beautiful tuck-and-roll upholstery for the trucks.
Later they moved to Ukiah and together with their son, ran a restaurant/gas station/laundromat. Pat pumped her last tank of gas at age 81. Pat was an excellent cook who made the best pies and potato salad ever and was warm and welcoming to those who frequented the business. In her later years, she loved baking desserts for her Bunko and Bingo friends. Pat was much loved by the many hunters and mushroom gatherers who made a point of visiting when they came through Ukiah every year.
Survivors include her children, Neena Leran of Wasilla, Alaska, Vonnie Ceja of Vancouver, Washington, Terrie Lockwood of Portland, Dan Vincent of Ukiah; sisters, Betty Barber of Ukiah, Nancy Rogers of Irrigon, Joedy Flitner of Mountain View, Wyoming; uncle, Westley Hearld of Pilot Rock; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Ukiah Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ukiah Senior Center. Share online condolences with the family at pioneerchapel.com.
