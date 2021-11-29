Feb. 19, 1932 — Nov. 24, 2021
Fossil
Patsy Ruth (Woods) Hoover, of Fossil, Oregon, passed away at her home on Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 89. Patsy was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Mineral Springs, Missouri, to Francis J. and Evelyn R. (Holliday) Woods.
Patsy’s children have often told stories about grandma coming to Oregon in a covered wagon. Patsy would correct them and tell of her dad working in Kinzua and sending money to Missouri until they had enough saved to ride in a covered truck from Cato, Missouri, to Oregon. The Woods family settled in Wheeler County and eventually the now abandoned mill town of Kinzua outside of Fossil.
In Kinzua, Patsy met and fell in love with Albert “Lee” Hoover, who would become her husband of 72 years. Anxious to get married and start her life with Lee, Patsy went to great lengths to meet her father’s request to graduate high school before getting married, traveling to Portland to complete summer school and finish her studies early. Patsy and Lee were married in Kinzua on Sept. 18, 1949.
Once married, Patsy and Lee remained in Wheeler County, living in and around the town of Fossil before purchasing the Hoover Ranch. To help make ends meet, Patsy took on additional work driving a school bus, working in the grocery and variety store in Fossil, and for a short time managing a small herd of sheep on the ranch. She later spent several years working as the secretary for the Oregon State University Extension office.
She enjoyed working with local ranchers and supporting the youth of Wheeler County. Lee and Patsy were active members of the United Methodist Church in Fossil where for several years Patsy taught Sunday school. It was important to her that her kids were exposed to faith in God through the Bible.
Through the years, the Hoover home has been a common and welcoming stopping point for family and friends, who always found an open door, a hot pot of coffee and, more often than not, a freshly baked apple pie. Patsy welcomed friends and strangers alike in her home. One way she showed her love was to feed people. When one entered her threshold, they were commonly met with a “have you eaten yet?” — followed by a list of what food was available.
Patsy had a special touch with babies, and with five children, 22 grandchildren and a growing number of great and great- great-grandchildren, ample opportunities to show her love to the littlest members of the family. Patsy relished her family and loved hosting large gatherings, particularly on Christmas Eve when she would make sure that Santa Claus himself arrived with presents for each and every child and grandchild.
Music was another staple in the Hoover household and in Patsy’s own childhood. Patsy’s father and brothers formed the “Woods Family Orchestra” and played dances and events across the county. Patsy picked up the piano and learned to play with a unique energy and enthusiasm that made her music infectious. She played by ear and could play along with just about any tune, adding in her own style and flair.
Survivors include her brothers; Jerry Woods and Lonnie Woods; her sister Dixie (Woods) Pickering; her daughter, Susan Anne Humphrey and her husband James; her daughter, Debra Ruth Stubblefield and her husband Daniel; her daughter, Connie Lee Keith; her son, William Wesley Hoover and his wife Cynthia; and her daughter, Peggy Jo Logan and her husband Bryce. Patsy also leaves 22 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Patsy was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Evelyn Woods; her husband, Lee; her brother, Joe Woods; her son, Leslie Lee Hoover; and her grandson, Joshua Everett Logan.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Fossil, Oregon. Following the service, a soup supper will be served at the Wheeler High School gymnasium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fossil United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 426, Fossil, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
