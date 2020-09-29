Pendleton
July 7, 1956 — Sept. 24, 2020
Paul Alvah Sloan was born July 7, 1956, in Riverside, California, to Adin and Lois (O’Neil) Sloan. He was the youngest of six siblings. He grew up in the Seattle area and La Grande.
Paul married Shannon Dockweiler in July of 1975. The couple had two children and later divorced.
Paul loved classic rock, the blues, John Prine, fast cars, dirt bikes and the mountains.
He always held at least two jobs, raising his daughters as a (mostly) single dad. Paul worked for Pendleton Grain Growers for many years and was the caretaker for the Round-Up Grounds from 1993-2016.
Paul was generous with his time and ability. One of the greatest joys of his life was getting kids something with wheels! From bicycles to dirt bikes and cars, he loved introducing kids to fun and going fast.
He was preceded in death by both parents, oldest brother, Don; and first wife, Shannon. Surviving are daughters, Jessica (Adam) Willard, Nicole Sloan (Steven Tinhof) of Pendleton; siblings, Patrick (Meg) Sloan of Iowa, Linda (Frank) Fancello of Washington, Sid Courtright of La Grande, Adin (Deb) Sloan of Arizona; and sister-in-law, Ilene Sloan of Elgin. And Baxter B. Hound, his faithful road dog until the end. Grandchildren, Sloan Willard, Everett Willard, Novah Martin and Piper Martin, all of Pendleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be forever missed.
If you would like to honor Paul’s memory, please consider donating to local foster children. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
