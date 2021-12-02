Paul Bruce Hardesty, (Paulie to many) tool man, karaoke singer extraordinaire, jack-of-all-trades, king of impropriety, wit and sarcasm passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, while holding the hand of his true love and wife of almost 64 years, Jacqueline Helen Lyon Hardesty.
Paul met Jackie their junior year at Plainville High School, Plainville, Kansas, in band, where they both played the trombone. Try as he might, he could never bump Jackie out of first chair, though! Paul also sang a mean tenor and won several singing competitions while Jackie accompanied on the piano. Paul and Jackie moved from Kansas to Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho, and then the Tri-Cities, and found their true home was in Umapine, Oregon, almost 35 years ago.
Paul held many different jobs over the course of his life but loved owning a Matco Tool franchise the most. He always said he could sell anything to anyone so his business thrived until he retired due the insidious disease of Parkinson’s.
Paul’s love of singing led to a side gig where he purchased a karaoke machine and ran weekly karaoke at The Water Hole in Umapine. It was there he met so many wonderful friends that he considered family, but his favorite place to sing was in his shop with his favorite karaoke partner, his second daughter, Coleen.
Paul was a fighter and did not know the meaning of the word quit, which led to his long battle with Parkinson’s.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Helen Lyon Hardesty; daughter, Trish Stephen (Scott) of Arvada, Colorado; daughter, Coleen Stevens (Lee) of Richfield, Utah; son, Mark Hardesty of Milton-Freewater Oregon; grandchildren, Rey J Quintana, Rhonda Quintana Burns (Joey), Anthony Hardesty; and great-grandchildren, Mireya, Jack and Harlyn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
