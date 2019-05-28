Helix
September 26, 1958 — May 25, 2019
Paul “Wally” Curtiss Rogers, 60, of Helix, Oregon, passed away on May 25 in Walla Walla, Washington. He was born in Springfield, Oregon, on September 26, 1958.
He leaves behind Carla, his wife of 30 years; daughter Kylee (Chad Masters); son Garrett (Chancey Rogers); grandkids Remmy and Riggs; sisters Roberta, Paula, Beverly, Donna and Linda; brothers Ron, Mike and Jim; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Wally grew up in Meacham, Oregon, with the Bosworth family. He loved to hunt, rope, ride his motorcycle, play poker and to tell Wild West stories.
He owned and operated Wally’s Heating & Air for 16 years, and up to his death worked as the road supervisor of CTUIR.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Pruitt, Alpha Rogers, and Delbert and Betty Bosworth, and his sister Kathy Bosworth.
There will be a celebration of life in Pendleton, Oregon, at Mustangers Arena, June 1 at 9:45 a.m. We will miss his quick wit and ability to make us all laugh.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Kadlec Foundation, ALS Clinic, 888 Swift Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352.
