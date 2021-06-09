Pendleton
December 8, 1959 — June 4, 2021
Paul Edgar Weese was born December 8, 1959, to David and Virginia Rosemary (Parr) Weese in Pendleton, Oregon. Paul attended Pendleton High School. He lived in Pendleton, Toppenish, Portland, Thornhollow and Pilot Rock.
Paul was married to Shari Swygart and divorced in 1988. Paul and Jessica Reese were together 32 years and married April 30, 2021, to the present.
Paul worked for Keystone, Precision Cast Parts and U.S. Gypsum.
He enjoyed the great outdoors were he loved fishing and hunting. Had a great time BBQing. He loved animal and cars. But his greatest achievements were his children, grandchildren, and sobriety.
He is survived by his wife Jessica Weese of Pendleton;, his children Kadie Miller of Pendleton, Jacob Weese (girlfriend Tanna Goodnight) of Pendleton, and Cheyenne (Amber) Soliz of Pendleton; his brothers and sisters Leonard Dave of Lyle, Washington, Gloria Howles of Washington, Michelle Hensley of Hermiston, and Davida Hensley of Culver, Oregon; four grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; and one aunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Virgina Rosemary (Parr) Weese, and brother Donald Weese.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St., Pendleton, Oregon.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Jessica Weese in care of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
