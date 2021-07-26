Hermiston
Jan. 18, 1947 — July 23, 2021
Paul Thomas Shuey of Hermiston was born Jan. 18, 1947, in San Francisco, California, the son of Maurice and Doris (Stafford) Shuey. He passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 74.
Paul grew up and attended school in Canoga Park, California. After high school, he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft for a couple years. He then went to college at UCLA, where he studied radiology.
He worked as a radiographer his entire career in medical facilities in Southern California, Nevada and Hermiston, Oregon. He worked for Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston from 1998 until 2011, when he moved to Fernley, Nevada. In 2020, he moved back to Hermiston to be closer to family.
Paul was an avid chess player who played in many tournaments and held an expert rating. He also enjoyed playing games, camping, deep sea fishing, backpacking and spending time with his family.
Paul married Vicki Bates in Canoga Park, California, on April 10, 1971.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki; daughter Amber and husband Mike Kellison; son Trent Shuey; grandchildren Keegan and Kaiti; brother Robert Shuey; two sisters, Barbara Abdullah and Kathy Lopez; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
