Wilsonville
April 30, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Zummach announces his passing at the great old age of 93.
Paul was born in Ortonville, Minnesota, to Jacob and Florence (Lucille) Zummach. He enlisted in the Army and served as a hospital corpsman during WWII.
After the war he married Audrey Lehman, whom he had met at a roller-skating party during high school. They moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, then to Hutchinson, Minnesota, where he was the manager of a hardwood furniture manufacturing plant. When the factory was purchased Paul went to work for Harris Pine Mills, the new owner, as manager of a plant in Healdsburg, California. After being promoted to general manager of the redwood furniture division they moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where they lived for over 40 years.
Paul was an avid bird watcher and nature enthusiast. During his business travels he always made time for a couple of extra days to bird watch in whatever area of the U.S.A. he was at. He enjoyed camping, hiking and backpacking. He was renowned within the family for his knowledge of flora and fauna. He will always be remembered for his unconditional love towards his family, his patience and willingness to give out sound advice, and his goofy sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Audrey; daughter Karen and husband Ed Strode; daughter Kathy; grandson Kenneth Zummach and partner Kara Paolisso; and son John and wife Kori. Also three sisters, Joyce, Mary and Dorothy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date.
