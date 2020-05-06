Hermiston
November 21, 1944 — April 21, 2020
Paula was born November 21, 1944, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Louis Frederick and Edith Irene (Humphrey) Wendt. She died April 21, 2020, at Regency Care facility in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 75.
She was raised in Nebraska and moved to Boardman, Oregon, in 1975 with her husband Jack Wetzel and their four children. Paula worked at Lamb Weston in Boardman from September 1976 until 2008, when she retired after 32 years of service.
She loved and raised her four children with her husband. She loved her family and spending time with them doing many different things throughout her life, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50+ years, Jack Wetzel, and her children: Phyllis Town (Tom Town, deceased), and their children Decimia Harris, A.J. Town, Katherine Robinson, Donna Harris, Scott Town and Jordan Phillips-Town; Pamela Moser (Vaughn Moser, deceased) and their children Devin Moser and Ashley Moser; Hank Wetzel (Marlene Conner) and his daughter Erika Wetzel; Patricia Davis (Chad Davis) and their son Zane Davis; Gail Evans (Ron Evans) and their children Amanda Evans Newsom, Kaella Evans, Shayleene Evans, Nicole Evans, and Ronnie Evans. She also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Doris Bartlett, sisters Dorothy Molcyk and Marvel Hoover, and her brother Ralph Wendt.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date after the restrictions are lifted from COVID-19.
You can mail condolences to the Jack Wetzel family at 70677 Kunze Lane, Boardman, OR 97818. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed as well to the above address and the family will decide at a later date where it will go.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
