Paula Mae Crowell, age 81, left her earthly body to go to her Heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in the home she loved in Stanfield, Oregon, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; father, Albert; mother, Valora; stepfather, George Rainboth; and sister, Mary K. Jacobsma.
Paula was born in LeMars, Iowa, Oct. 27, 1940, to Albert Joseph Determann and Valora Josephine (Arens) Determann (later remarried to George Rainboth). In 1950, Paula’s mom moved her and her brother, Larry, to Joseph. Mary K. stayed in Iowa with her father.
She met her husband, Ralph, at a town dance in Joseph, Oregon, and was married in Lewiston, Idaho, on Jan. 2, 1958, at the age of 17. They were married 54 years until Ralph passed in 2012.
Paula lived with her husband in Imnaha, Oregon, in the first four years of their marriage while he supported his family working on ranches for Max Halsey and Jiggs Fisk. They lost their home to a house fire that resulted in the family moving to the Buttes for a short time where she cooked for the ranch hands and again Ralph was still ranching.
They then moved into the town of Enterprise, Oregon. In September of 1966, with her family of six, sons, Mike, Terry, Doug; and daughter, Ronda, they moved to Stanfield, Oregon, when Ralph took a job on a local ranch for Irvin Manns. When her youngest son, Doug, started school, Paula took a job as an assistant cook and a substitute janitor for the Stanfield Grade School and eventually became head cook. She cooked for the grade school and junior high school for 30 years before retiring. Students who attended her schools still remember her and to this day will comment that her food was some of the absolute best around; especially her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and maple bars.
She was the mother of four children, Mike, Terry, Ronda Powell and Doug. She was blessed with three daughters-in-law, Sheryle, Lisa, Kara; and a son-in-law, John; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She left behind brother, Larry Determann; sisters, Donna McIver, Debbie Haglund and Jeanne.
There will be a celebration of Paula’s life on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Westside Church of Christ, 2185 W. Orchard Ave., in Hermiston, Oregon, at 11 a.m.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.