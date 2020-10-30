Camas, Washington
September 12, 1942 — October 26, 2020
Pauline Angela Nirschl died surrounded by her loving family in Camas, Washington, on October 26, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born September 12, 1942, to John and Sylvia Hanke in Billings, Montana.
Pauline moved with her parents to Pendleton, Oregon, when she was 2 years old. Pauline graduated from Pendleton High School and started further studies at the University of Portland, and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in education. She taught in Sacramento, California, during 1964-1965.
She married James (Jim) Nirschl, a childhood friend, in Pendleton on August 28, 1965. After their marriage, they moved to Seattle, Washington, where she continued additional studies at University of Seattle. They made a number of job-related moves while Jim was working as a civilian auditor for the Army. While raising their four children, Pauline worked as a real estate and insurance agent, operated her own restaurant and eventually ended her career as the director of human resources for Steve Martin Management Company in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Pauline was a true friend, fiercely loyal, and you could depend on her being completely transparent with you. She never sugar-coated her responses and she cared deeply about helping people. For over 20 years she volunteered for Hospice, helping people get through the dying process as well as supporting their families. Her life was faith-based, serving as a eucharistic minister, sacristan and teaching her religious faith. Her faith was the greatest gift she gave her children, and they are forever grateful for her leadership in this area of her life.
Pauline had a passion for cooking, and this was one of the many ways she showed her love to her family and friends. She collected cookbooks and kept a collection of her favorite recipes with great details of her family birthdays, dinner parties and holiday meals. You always looked forward to going to her home for dinner, as you knew she spent time to make it special.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, John T. Hanke and Sylvia H. Hester, stepfather Charles J. Hester, and brother Patrick Hester. She is survived by her husband Jim of 55 years; four children: Andrea, Paula, Leslie and John; and five grandchildren: Kyle, Cassie, Trask, Maggie and Ethan. She is also survived by her aunt, Sister Yvonne Hanke, OCD; daughter-in-law Jennifer Mountain; and son-in-law Christopher Martyn.
A special thanks you to the dedicated nurses and support staff of the PeaceHealth Hospice, who gave Pauline such loving care.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Parish, Vancouver, Washington, and she will be interned at Olney Catholic Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
