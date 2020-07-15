Hermiston
September 14, 1938 — July 12, 2020
Pearl “Daphene” Nycz of Hermiston was born September 14, 1938, in Wallowa, Oregon. She passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 81.
Daphene grew up and attended school in Wallowa, Oregon, and graduated from Wallowa High School in the Class of 1956. After high school, Daphene and a close friend moved to Portland, Oregon, where she met Robert Nycz. Daphene and Robert were united in marriage in Wallowa, Oregon, on August 6, 1957.
The couple traveled extensively, living in many places during Robert’s military career. After Robert's honorable discharge, they moved to Oregon for awhile, then on to Wisconsin for several years. In 1978, they moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where they have lived for the last 42 years.
When her seven children were of age, Daphene returned to school and received her Licensed Practical Nursing certification while living in Wisconsin. She worked as an LPN at the Hermiston Hospital, then at the Good Samaritan Center (currently Regency Nursing & Rehabilitation) in Hermiston for many years.
Daphene loved going camping and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering for the grandparent reading program at the Hermiston Library. She also enjoyed canning her own food, reading, playing solitaire, embroidery and knitting. She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church for many years.
She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Robert; children Teresa Mathia, Julie Evans, RoxAnne (Steve) Wynne, Karen (Dennis) Borman, David (Koi) Nycz and Michael Nycz; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother Richard Horton; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Emma Horton; son Brian Nycz; and three brothers, Warren, Willard and Steven Horton.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. A funeral mass will be held at noon on Saturday, July 18, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
