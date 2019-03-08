Hermiston
May 25, 1926 — March 2, 2019
Peggy Dean Compton of Hermiston was born May 25, 1926, in Littlefield, Texas, the daughter of Virgil and Ora (Moulton) Reed. She passed away in Hermiston on Saturday March 2, 2019, at the age of 92.
Peggy grew up and attended her schooling in Texas and Oklahoma. She lived in Kansas and the Midwest throughout much of her adult life. She moved to Hermiston in the early 1990s where she has resided since.
Peggy enjoyed square dancing and round dancing and was an excellent cook. She loved decorating for Christmas and sharing her joy through open houses for family and friends. She was a member of the Hermiston Nazarene Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed time with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Spencer.
She is survived by a son, Roy (Hedy) Williams of Arizona; daughters Roxanna (Tom) Kiefer of Hermiston, Vickie (Kelly) Radford of Kansas, and Shirley (Bill) Kaska of Enterprise; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering was held. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to Pet Rescue Humane Society of Eastern Oregon or to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.