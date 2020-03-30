Pendleton
March 31, 1950 — March 18, 2020
Peggy Malone was born March 31, 1950, to Warren and Lucille McPherson of Pendleton, Oregon. She went to be with her Lord on March 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 69.
She grew up in Pendleton, Oregon. Peggy married her first husband, Rodney Malone, and had two children together. Later in life, she met Don Thames, the love of her life, who she was with for 42 years. Donald and Peggy enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, which was a big part of their life together. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandson.
Peggy is survived by Don Thames, Pendleton Oregon; son Lancen Malone, Bryan Texas; daughter Mandi Malone, Portland, Oregon; granddaughters Sharice Quaempts, Pendleton, Oregon, Chelsea Quaempts, Pullman, Washington, and Taylor Quaempts, Pendleton, Oregon; great-grandson Hayden Oar; sisters Barbara Fifer, Ontario, Oregon, and Marla Barnes, Medford, Oregon; brothers Warren McPherson, Caldwell, Idaho, and Roger and Doug McPherson of Medford, Oregon; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Peggy will be greatly missed by family and friends and all who knew her.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial services well be scheduled at a later date by Don Thames, and a notice will be sent out.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
