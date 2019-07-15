San Diego, Calif.
September 3, 1940 — May 1, 2019
Penelope K. (Reeves) Corrigan was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on September 3, 1940, to the late Jackson D. and Nadine H. (Rueber) Reeves. She was the oldest of five daughters and passed away on May 1, 2019, in San Diego, California.
Penny and her husband of 58 years, Eugene R. (Gene) Corrigan, met in Spokane, Washington, where she attended business school, and later Gene’s career brought them to Portland, Oregon. Penny was a homemaker and secretary, using these skills to support her husband’s career.
Penny had three children and was actively involved in their school athletic and music interests. She was a talented seamstress and her creative and artistic abilities were evident in her flair for fashion and interior design. She decorated her home beautifully, making it a warm and inviting place to be.
Family and friends could depend on Penny’s caring support when they were going through difficult times, lovingly opening her home when there was a need. She enjoyed social gatherings and class reunions and she was known for her distinctly beautiful laugh. In her later years she was a cancer survivor, an avid reader, and most recently took great pleasure in watching cooking shows.
In 1989 Penny and Gene moved to the suburb of Tualatin, Oregon, and upon Gene’s retirement in 2004 they moved to San Diego. Penny grew to love San Diego for its diversity and became a member of First Lutheran Church. She was drawn to the loving congregation and the church’s outreach programs showing compassion to those less fortunate and serving her church in several different capacities.
Penny passed peacefully surrounded by her loving husband Gene and their three children Brian Corrigan, Brenda (Darren) Padget and Gretchen Lile, and grandson Ryan Lile. She is survived by her grandchildren Ryan Lile, Shane Lile, Logan Padget and Kylie Padget as well as her sisters Karen Hodgert, Susan Millro and Joselle Lee, and many nieces and nephews.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents, and cherished sister Judy Kinney.
A memorial service will be held at the Echo Cemetery, in Echo, Oregon, on Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon reception at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
Donations may be made to Third Avenue Charitable Organization, Inc. (TACO), 1420 Third Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101.
