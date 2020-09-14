Milton-Freewater
August 28, 1936 — September 7, 2020
Peter Henry Rachor, 84, a longtime resident of Weston, died on September 7, 2020, in Milton-Freewater. He was born on August 28, 1936, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to the late Martin and Joyce Rachor.
Pete moved to Oregon around 1953 and was a 1955 graduate Stanfield School. Pete married Violet Florence on December 6, 1955, in Stanfield, Oregon, and they were married for 50 years.
Pete grew up on a farm and while still in high school Pete worked at Gettman’s Dairy, and later a dairy in Sunnyside, Washington. Pete worked with his dad at Priest Rapids Dam for a couple of years before moving to Pilot Rock, where he worked for U.S. Gypsum and then the cable company. Pete transferred to the cable company in Omak, Washington, and then began to sell Farmer’s Insurance in Omak, later transferring to the Milton-Freewater, Oregon, office. Pete started at Lamb-Weston in Weston in 1974 driving Hyster and worked there until he retired from there as a truck driver in 1999.
Pete was always ready to laugh and tell a good story. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Survivors include his brother George Rachor of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; his children Debra Munck (husband Gary) of Athena, Oregon, Marty Rachor (wife Patsy) of Weston, Oregon, Roy Rachor (wife Sue) of Weston, Oregon, Sherry Totten of Richland, Washington, and Jennifer Smith of Lewiston, Idaho; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Violet Rachor, siblings Betty Cassens, Helen Rachor, Melvin Rachor and Shirley Smith, and his grandson Christopher Munck.
Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater handled arrangements.
