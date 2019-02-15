Baker City
Sept. 15, 1930 - Feb. 12, 2019
Philip Daniel Stevenson, longtime businessman and resident of Baker County, passed away at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City on Feb. 12, 2019, at the age of 88. Phil was born on Sept. 15, 1930, in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
His children are: Philip R. Stevenson (Ellen) of Haines, Oregon; Joseph D. Stevenson of Baker City, Oregon; and Debby Sue Hamby (Glenn) of Pendleton, Oregon.
Phil leaves behind his wife, Beverly; his children, Philip, JD, and Deb Sue; two step-children, Jeannie McGill (John), Jeff Heaton; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phil accomplished a lot in his 88 years, including serving in the Navy post World War II, earning his pilot’s license as well as serving as sergeant for the police department in Baker City in the 1950s.
Phil is predeceased by his parents, William and Mary Lou Stevenson; brothers, David, Arnold and Don; and his former wife, Sue Stevenson.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to a local humane society, the Baker City Church of the Nazarene or a charity of your choice.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Coles Funeral Home in Baker City is in charge of arrangements.
