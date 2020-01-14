Hermiston
January 2, 1964 — January 10, 2020
Philip Edward Sharkey of Hermiston was born January 2, 1964, in Enterprise, Oregon, the son of William and Esther (Akes) Sharkey. He passed away on January 10, 2020, near Echo, Oregon, at the age of 56.
Philip attended grade school in Joseph, Ore., and AC Houghton Elementary School in Irrigon. He graduated from Riverside High School in Boardman in the class of 1982. He then attended Blue Mountain Community College where he studied agriculture and small engine mechanics. Next he studied agribusiness management at EOSC in La Grande, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business.
Philip worked for Wilbur Ellis for 20 years. He then worked at the Umatilla Army Depot as a chemical agent for several years. He always ran a small trucking and farming businesses on the side but began Platinum Transportation in 2003 and operated South Ranch for many years.
Philip is a lifelong member of the FFA and enjoyed being a soccer coach for several years. He enjoyed going to the mountains where he would hike, ride motorcycles, ride horses and go camping.
Philip married Lora Little in Hermiston, Oregon, on September 2, 1989.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Charles Sharkey, on Dec. 17, 1965.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lora; daughters Kayla and husband Jacob Potter, and Kimber and husband Darrin Watson; son William Sharkey; seven grandchildren; mother Lonnie (Bill) Danner; father Bill Sharkey; brother Patrick Sharkey; sister Fran Horn; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Ore. Philip’s family requests that all people who attend the service wear their favorite color of blue.
Family suggest memorial donations in Philip’s memory be made to the Hermiston FFA.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
