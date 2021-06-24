Milton-Freewater
Sept. 25, 1941 — June 16, 2021
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Philip Eugene Newton Sr., beloved husband, father, brother and Papa, passed away at the age of 79, surrounded by love.
Phil was born Sept. 25, 1941, to Walter and Ona Newton in Virginia. He met the love of his life and married Wanda Perkins on April 22, 1963, and had two children.
He spent most of his career in the hospitality industry managing hotels and restaurants in the Southeast. An avid sports fan who especially loved football and college basketball, he never missed a Duke Blue Devils game.
Phil was one of a kind. A funny, kind, caring and truly generous man, who would do anything for anybody.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ona Newton, and his sister Becky. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda; his children, Lisa and Phil: his brother, Bill, and sister Donna; grandchildren Kaila, Alex, Elizabeth, Matthew and Philip, and four great-grandchildren. He was a great and loving Papa, adored by his great-grands.
A memorial service will be held on July 1, 2021, at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com. Those who can’t attend but wish to watch the service online, please visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89792377149.
