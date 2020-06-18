Hermiston
April 15, 1934 — May 24, 2020
Phillip Charles Brown was born on April 15, 1934, to James and Anna (Hahn) Brown in Wray, Colorado. Phil passed away on May 24, 2020, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital Burn Center in Portland, Oregon, after suffering an accident at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, on March 16, 2020.
Phil grew up in a family of 10 children with his parents in Wray, Colorado, until leaving to travel and live in the Pacific Northwest. Phil was inducted into the Army in 1956 and was sent to Germany. In Germany, Phil met and married his wife of 61 years, Marianne Kurz, and stayed married until his death. After leaving the Army, Phil and Marianne settled in the Pacific Northwest and had three children.
Phil farmed and ranched for many years, first in Hermiston, Oregon, and then in Sunnyside, Washington. After leaving ranching, Phil settled in Hermiston, Oregon, and along with his wife and daughter became the owners of the Desert River Inn in Umatilla, Oregon. After retiring in 2013 from the business, Phil spent his days in his shop woodworking and building children’s furniture.
Phil is survived by his wife Marianne (Kurz) Brown of Hermiston, Oregon; his children Mark and Jackie (Davis) Brown of Nehelam, Oregon, and Diana and John Woodward of Hermiston, Oregon; his siblings Laure Mae (Brown) Chartier of Laird, Colorado, La Vone (Brown) Thomas of Laird, Colorado, and Ruby (Brown) and Lynn Brownlee of Kersery, Colorado; his grandchildren Tammy (Brown) and Nick Neahring of Hermiston, Oregon, Jake and Tiffany Brown of Baker City, Oregon, Tom Lambert of Christchurch, New Zealand, Dana (Lambert) and Luc Ettema of Whanganui, New Zealand, Joe Lambert of Christchurch, New Zealand, Mick Woodward of Hermiston, Oregon, and Janay Woodward of Hermiston, Oregon; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Anne (Hahn) Brown; his daughter Angela (Brown) Lambert and grandson Ross William Brown; his brothers Elmer Brown, Don Brown, Ross Brown and Max Brown; and his sisters Ester (Brown) Palmer and Fern (Brown) Lippert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced to family and friends.
Crown Memorial Center in Portland is handling the arrangements and Phil will be buried in the family plots in Nehelam, Oregon.
