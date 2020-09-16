Pendleton
January 19, 1970 — September 13, 2020
Phillip Corey Bill (Watsipu) was born on January 19, 1970. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1988. He wrestled and was on the track team. He studied auto mechanics at Clackamas Community College.
He worked many jobs, but his favorite one was working at Wildhorse Golf Course for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer during that time, and loved spending time with family and friends on the course. His laugh was known to be contagious and a joy to all.
He was the son of Rapheal Bill and the late Sheila Pond and was an enrolled member of the CTUIR. He leaves behind many family members, including his father Rapheal Bill, brothers Cedric Wildbill, Emile Bill and Robby Bill, sister Ariane Wildbill, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his paternal grandparents Eliza and Phillip Bill, and maternal grandparents Walter and Inez Pond.
He is missed by many and was known for nicknames like “Fairway Phil,” “Man’s Beer,” and mainly “Sweet Pea.” He had a very special sense of humor and found healing through his music.
Recitation of the rosary will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Mission, with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. and burial to follow at Agency Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
